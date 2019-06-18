Post Falls Police looking for missing teenager

POST FALLS, Idaho - According to Post Falls Police, 15-year-old Summer Schnell was last seen at her home in Post Falls on May 26, around 7 a.m.

It is unknown what clothing Summer was wearing when she left. Summer had shoulder-length light blue dyed hair at the time and braces.

If you see her, please contact Post Falls Police reference 19PF12870 or call your local law enforcement agency.

