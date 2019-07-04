17-year-old girl missing from Post Falls

Post Falls Police

POST FALLS, Idaho - The Post Falls Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 17-year-old girl.

According to police, Ximena K. Delgado is possibly in Washington, and is thought to have run away.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call Detective Putnam at 208-773-3517 or contact jputnam@postfallspolice.com with reference case number 19PF09857.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from 4 News Now. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.