Post Falls Police arrest suspects in Boys and Girls Club burglary

POST FALLS, Idaho - Post Falls Police arrested two young men on Friday who have admitted to vandalizing and stealing from the Boys and Girls Club in Post Falls late last week.

On Saturday, a large amount of electronic equipment, cash, and other items were stolen from the branch located at 200 W Mullan Ave.

Police said the inside of the building was also vandalized with what they described as “profane graffiti.”

The Boys and Girls Club closed on Monday to repair the damage, leaving what police said were nearly one hundred children without services that day.

An investigation led police to two young men, one 16 years old and the other 15 years old, who they said were runaways.

The suspects were arrested on Friday for unrelated charges and police were able to confirm they were responsible for the burglary.

They’re currently in custody and are awaiting charges.

In the meantime, police are working to recover the stolen property.

The Boys and Girls Club has since re-opened.