Post Falls PD looking for missing man

POST FALLS, Idaho - The Post Falls Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.

On Sunday, 37-year-old Matthew Wallace was said to be missing by Post Falls Police.

Unfortunately, no information about his previous whereabouts or the circumstances of his disappearance were provided.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he might be is urged to call the Post Falls Police Department reference case 19PF13423.

