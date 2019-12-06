Post Falls man programs 50,000-bulb light display for the holidays
POST FALLS, Idaho - Most people set up their Christmas lights after Thanksgiving, but one man in Post Falls has been planning his display since July.
With over 50,000 programmable LED bulbs and more than a mile of extension cords, Mike Connoly says that’s how much time he needed to prepare.
The display outside Sun Tree RV Park in Post Falls is hard to miss.
Connoly designed and progammed the show. He even synced the lights up to 101.5 FM radio, which he transmits locally from his house.
He says he couldn’t have done it without his employee who built the displays and scaled the 40-foot-tall light tree.
Though a lot of work, Connoly says seeing all the smiles and families walk through is well worth it.
You can bring your family to check out the show from 4-10 p.m. through the first week of January.
