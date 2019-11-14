Post Falls angler breaks Idaho record with giant largemouth bass

Idaho Department of Fish and Game JJ Schillinger holds up his record-setting largemouth bass.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Another North Idaho angler has set a state record with a big catch.

JJ Schillinger of Post Falls caught a 25-inch, 9.7-pound largemouth bass in one of the Coeur d'Alene River chain lakes, breaking the Idaho catch-and-release record.

According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Schillinger is an avid bass fisherman and was competing in the Panhandle Bass Anglers Fall Open when he hooked the bass in Cave Lake.

Cave Lake is one of a dozen chain lakes along the Coeur d'Alene River and is known for quality largemouth fishing. Schilling's record bass beats the previous record of 23.75-inches set by Dale Stratton at Sawyers Pond in May 2017.

Another North Idaho local recently set a different catch-and-release record. Eight-year-old Sophi Egizi of Sandpoint wrangled up a 26.5-inch Gerrard rainbow trout in Lake Pend Oreille.

