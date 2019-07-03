Man's body pulled from Spokane River near TJ Meenach Bridge

SPOKANE, Wash. - A man's body was pulled from the Spokane River near the TJ Meenach Bridge on Tuesday, where emergency personnel were responding to two separate water rescues.

According to a post on Twitter, the Spokane Fire Department was called to W Riverside Ave and S A Street just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The fire department said a family called 911 to report a man had been floating the river with a group of people when people saw a raft coming up the river with no person on it.

Not long after, a second caller reported another person further down the river by W TJ Meenach Dr and Fort George Wright Dr.

The reports had crews splitting up for two spearate water rescues. The second rescue was called off a while later.

After an extensive search by SFD, Valley Fire, State Parks, and the Spokane Police Department, the man's body was found in shallow water near the river bank at Petit Drive at TJ Meenach Bridge.

According to authorities, the man was not wearing a life jacket at the time his body was found.

According to the Spokane County Boating Safety Ordinance, life jackets are required for all people to wear, regardless of age, while on moving water. Failure to do so can result in a $76 ticket.

