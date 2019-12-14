News

Portion of Hangman Valley Road reopens following rollover crash

SPOKANE, Wash. - One person was taken to the hospital in a rollover crash on Hangman Valley Road Saturday morning. 

Spokane County Firefighters said the crash took place shortly after 9 a.m. on S Hangman Valley Road and S Hatch Road. 

A portion of the road was blocked for about an hour while crews worked to remove the person from the car. 

The road has since reopened. 

