Portion of Hangman Valley Road reopens following rollover crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - One person was taken to the hospital in a rollover crash on Hangman Valley Road Saturday morning.
Spokane County Firefighters said the crash took place shortly after 9 a.m. on S Hangman Valley Road and S Hatch Road.
A portion of the road was blocked for about an hour while crews worked to remove the person from the car.
The road has since reopened.
Confirmed Vehicle extrication @SCFD8 & @IAFFLocal29 worked to remove 1 patient from a rollover on Hangman Valley Rd. Patient ness transported w/ minor injuries.— Spokane Co.FD8 Firefighters (@spokaneco8_3711) December 14, 2019
Road is now open. Investigation by @SpokaneSheriff pic.twitter.com/tvpsLJENfo
Previous Story
Fire breaks out at Addiction Recovery Services, causes $15K in damage before it is contained
Next Story
City of Spokane celebrates a year of a better, cleaner Spokane River
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Fire breaks out at Addiction Recovery Services, causes $15K in damage before it is contained
- City of Spokane celebrates a year of a better, cleaner Spokane River
- More snow hits the Inland Northwest
- Man critically burned in Browne's Addition RV fire, transported to Harborview
- Need a photo with Santa? There will be plenty to choose from at this year's SantaCon
- Coeur d'Alene Police Department awarded for keeping Idaho drivers safe