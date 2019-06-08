News

Pontoon plane lightly crashes during landing in Grant County

By:

Posted: Jun 08, 2019 12:36 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 12:37 PM PDT

GRANT Co., Wash. - Emergency personnel responded to a light plane crash in Grant County on Saturday. 

The crash happened in the 3500 block of Wild Goose Rd, when a pontoon plane skipped during its landing and crashed into a nearby field. There were no injuries.  

 

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS