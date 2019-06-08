Pontoon plane lightly crashes during landing in Grant County

GRANT Co., Wash. - Emergency personnel responded to a light plane crash in Grant County on Saturday.

The crash happened in the 3500 block of Wild Goose Rd, when a pontoon plane skipped during its landing and crashed into a nearby field. There were no injuries.

