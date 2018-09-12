News

Ponderosa Fire Station 84 hosts open house

By:

Posted: Sep 12, 2018 11:24 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 12, 2018 11:24 AM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Fire District 8, Ponderosa Station 84, will host an open house Wednesday, September 12 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. 

Firefighters will give visitors a tour of the station and fire trucks. Attendees will also get the chance to meet firefighters and paramedics while learning about fire safety and prevention. 

The station is located at 4410 S. Bates Road in Spokane Valley. 

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


Be the first to know with the KXLY news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS