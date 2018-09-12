Ponderosa Fire Station 84 hosts open house
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Fire District 8, Ponderosa Station 84, will host an open house Wednesday, September 12 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Firefighters will give visitors a tour of the station and fire trucks. Attendees will also get the chance to meet firefighters and paramedics while learning about fire safety and prevention.
The station is located at 4410 S. Bates Road in Spokane Valley.
