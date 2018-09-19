Poll: Despite growing traffic troubles, Northwest commuters prefer being behind the wheel

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SEATTLE, Wash. - Commuting can be one of the most vexing parts of the workday, especially when you are caught in slow-moving traffic. But despite the challenges that can come with getting to your destination, and the increasing amount of time Northwest drivers are spending on their daily commutes, the latest poll from PEMCO Insurance finds that a majority of residents prefer to drive themselves to work each day.

The Northwest Poll found that one in three Washington and Oregon drivers (32 percent) say they have longer commutes now than in years past, with the average driver spending nearly an hour getting to and from work every day. However, 94 percent of those commuters say they prefer to drive themselves to work, rather than opt for another mode of transportation.

Three-quarters of people say they prefer to drive because it is the most convenient option, and half think driving is the fastest or most efficient way to travel.

The increased commute time has convinced some drivers to change their routines. Many people (57 percent) say they now use back roads or side streets to deal with congested roadways. About one-third say they've shifted their schedules to avoid peak traffic times.

But when faced with the choice to change modes of transportation, about half of respondents said no thanks. About one in five said they would be willing to take public transportation, like the bus or light rail, if it were convenient, and only about 14 percent said they would walk more.