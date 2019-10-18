Political action committees drop thousands in Spokane races as Election Day approaches

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Mayoral candidates Nadine Woodward and Ben Stuckart .

SPOKANE, Wash. - As Election Days approaches, political action committees are contributing more and more money to Spokane elections.

The Washington Realtor's Association has put up nearly $200,000 in independent expenditures in favor of Nadine Woodward's mayoral campaign.

The most recent contribution, which was made on Wednesday, was worth $25,000. The political action committee contributed $12,200 on Monday. Those two contributions bring the PAC's overall spending to $198,741.

According to a filing with the Public Disclosure Commission, the most recent contribution will be used to pay for television advertising.

How that money is spent is controlled by the PAC, not Woodward.

Additionally, the PAC contributed $43,500 in favor of Spokane City Council candidate Cindy Wendle. That money will be used for online advertising, according to the PDC report.

The new ads come on the heels of ads created by the Citizens for Liberty and Labor PAC, which has contributed a significant amount of money against Woodward's campaign.

That PAC put up nearly $5,000 on Thursday, bringing its total contributions to $176,610. According to the PDC, the group is paying for Facebook video ads.

The Citizens for Liberty and Labor also put $8,500 in favor of Woodward's opponent, Ben Stuckart. The PDC lists that money as going toward a "progressive voters guide."

