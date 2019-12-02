Police warn of icy roads across Spokane area
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is warning people to stay off area roads if possible.
Snow and cold temperatures Sunday have created dangerous conditions on the roadways, according to police.
Roads are extremely icy, causing numerous wrecks and slide offs. If you don't have to be on the roads then please stay at home.— Spokane Police (@SpokanePD) December 2, 2019
A crash on I-90 involving several vehicles in central Washington Sunday was a reminder of the danger winter weather brings.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Police warn of icy roads across Spokane area
- New bus stop opens near Spokane Falls Community College Monday
- Hutton Settlement holds annual Christmas tree farm fundraiser
- 'Cosmic Crisp' apple coming to store shelves Sunday
- Eastbound I-90 reopens in Grant County, multiple crashes cleared
- Humane Society needs help raising $50k by the end of the year