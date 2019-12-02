Police warn of icy roads across Spokane area

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is warning people to stay off area roads if possible.



Snow and cold temperatures Sunday have created dangerous conditions on the roadways, according to police.

Roads are extremely icy, causing numerous wrecks and slide offs. If you don't have to be on the roads then please stay at home. — Spokane Police (@SpokanePD) December 2, 2019

A crash on I-90 involving several vehicles in central Washington Sunday was a reminder of the danger winter weather brings.