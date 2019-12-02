News

Police warn of icy roads across Spokane area

Posted: Dec 01, 2019 09:20 PM PST

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 09:20 PM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is warning people to stay off area roads if possible.

Snow and cold temperatures Sunday have created dangerous conditions on the roadways, according to police. 

 

 

 

A crash on I-90 involving several vehicles in central Washington Sunday was a reminder of the danger winter weather brings. 

