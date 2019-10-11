Police tie man to $300,000 worth of vehicle thefts across Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police tied Andrew W. Smith to over $300,000 in Spokane vehicle thefts.
In a release, Spokane Police said Smith stole keys from local dealerships, then returned later to steal the cars. Officers were able to directly link him to seven different vehicle thefts.
Smith pleaded guilty to two counts theft of a motor vehicle and attempting to elude, but police believe he is responsible for many more crimes.
Smith was sentenced to 18 months in prison and 12 months of probation.
