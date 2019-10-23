Police: Spokane man arrested for shooting former business partner in the leg

SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is facing assault and unlawful firearm possession charges following a shooting in Hillyard early Wednesday morning.

Spokane Police responded to a shooting report near Sanson Avenue and Regal Street around midnight. A victim was found with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim told police a former business partner shot him in the leg, then struck him on the head with a handgun. The victim described the suspect's vehicle, which helped deputies from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office locate it.

The vehicle was found near Market Street and Hawthorne Road. Deputies stopped and detained the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Michael R. Greene.

SPD officers then arrested Greene for first-degree assault. His truck was seized while officers waited for a search warrant to process it for evidence.

Police said Greene has a criminal history with felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance and attempting to elude. Those convictions preclude him from lawfully possessing firearms.

Greene was charged with an additional charge of second-degree possession of a firearm and booked into the Spokane County Jail.

