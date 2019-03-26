Police searching for suspects in Browne's Addition attempted robbery, assault

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are searching for four suspects in an early morning attempted robbery in Browne's Addition.

According to police, the two victims were on the street near S. Poplar Street and W. 1st Ave around 3:00 a.m. They were confronted by three men and a woman who reportedly assaulted them and attempted to rob them of their valuables and a packpack.

Police said the four suspects knocked the victims to the ground, punched them and kicked them repeatedly. SPD said the victims were significantly injured.

Authorities believe the suspects were in a vehicle similar to a silver Kia Sol.

One suspect is described as a 17-18 year old, over six feet tall, skinny, wearing a White Sox baseball hat and diamond earrings. One suspect may be Hispanic or a light-skinned black man with big frizzy hair and possibly wearing a light-colored hoody with a logo on the front. Police described the female suspect a light-skinned black woman, 17-18 eyears old, short, medium build with big frizzy hair.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

