Police searching for suspects in Browne's Addition attempted robbery, assault
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are searching for four suspects in an early morning attempted robbery in Browne's Addition.
According to police, the two victims were on the street near S. Poplar Street and W. 1st Ave around 3:00 a.m. They were confronted by three men and a woman who reportedly assaulted them and attempted to rob them of their valuables and a packpack.
Police said the four suspects knocked the victims to the ground, punched them and kicked them repeatedly. SPD said the victims were significantly injured.
Authorities believe the suspects were in a vehicle similar to a silver Kia Sol.
One suspect is described as a 17-18 year old, over six feet tall, skinny, wearing a White Sox baseball hat and diamond earrings. One suspect may be Hispanic or a light-skinned black man with big frizzy hair and possibly wearing a light-colored hoody with a logo on the front. Police described the female suspect a light-skinned black woman, 17-18 eyears old, short, medium build with big frizzy hair.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.
Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.
Previous Story
New wine bar set to open in River Park Square
Next Story
Duluth Trading Co. opening storefront in Spokane Valley
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Altitude Trampoline Park is ready for spring break!
- Warden Co-Principal suffered "cardiac event" prior to deadly crash
- New wine bar set to open in River Park Square
- Police searching for suspects in Browne's Addition attempted robbery, assault
- Duluth Trading Co. opening storefront in Spokane Valley
- Downtown riot sees two people assaulted, five people arrested