Police searching for suspect in homicide, schools on lockdown in the area

Posted: Jan 24, 2019 10:15 AM PST

Updated: Jan 24, 2019 11:39 AM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - UPDATE: Spokane Police are looking for a suspect in a homicide in the 2100 block of E Cataldo.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact police immediately. Do not approach her as she is considered armed and dangerous.

ORIGINAL STORY: Stevens Elementary in Spokane is under a modified lockdown. According to Spokane Public Schools, police are searching for a suspect around the area.

A modified lockdown means everything is running as normal inside the building, however, no one is allowed in or out of the school.

The school was put under lockdown around 9:30 a.m.

This is a developing story, we'll update you as details become available.

