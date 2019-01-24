Police searching for suspect in homicide, schools on lockdown in the area

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - UPDATE: Spokane Police are looking for a suspect in a homicide in the 2100 block of E Cataldo.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact police immediately. Do not approach her as she is considered armed and dangerous.

SPD is at 2100 E Cataldo on a homicide. The suspect, Ashley S. Horning (25 years) has not been located. She is 5’7”, 140lbs, dark hair and dark clothing. She is ARMED and DANGEROUS. Do not approach her. Call 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/oROA6WJiqx — Spokane Police (@SpokanePD) January 24, 2019

ORIGINAL STORY: Stevens Elementary in Spokane is under a modified lockdown. According to Spokane Public Schools, police are searching for a suspect around the area.

A modified lockdown means everything is running as normal inside the building, however, no one is allowed in or out of the school.

The school was put under lockdown around 9:30 a.m.

This is a developing story, we'll update you as details become available.

