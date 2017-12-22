Police searching for drive-by shooter in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of shots fired in the 9800 block of Stone Road, off Stratford Road near Moses Lake around 11:15 Wednesday night.

Deputies confirmed that numerous rounds were fired and a home was hit. No one was injured.

Witnesses told deputies a white passenger car suspected to be involved in the incident was last seen traveling towards Stratford Road.

Moses Lake police later stopped a vehicle that matched the description as it left the area. Police interviewed two occupants and searched the vehicle, but did not find anything that lead them to believe the occupants or vehicle were involved. The occupants were cooperative, had no criminal history, and were released.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to call the Grant County Sheriff's Office tip line at 509-762-1160, or send information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. and reference case number 17GS15144.

