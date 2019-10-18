Police say suspect keeps stealing from same N. Spokane car dealership

WADOC Wayne Mellgren's mugshot from 2003.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The suspect in several vehicle thefts at a Spokane dealership was taken into custody just days after he was released from jail.

Spokane Police responded to a report of a vehicle prowling at Northtown Auto Liquidators early Thursday morning. A witness told police a suspect had gotten into a Mercedes sedan parked in the lot.

Officers were close to the scene and took 39-year-old Wayne R. Mellgren into custody after he attempted to flee.

Police said Mellgren had keys to the Mercedes in his hands and appeared to have been trying to steal the car.

Officers said Mellgren also had keys and paperwork from a 2011 Audi SUV which had been stolen from the same dealership the day before.

Mellgren was arrested on October 4 for the theft of another vehicle from Northtown Auto Liquidators. He was released from custody on October 7.

Police said Mellgren is also suspected in other vehicle thefts from the dealership and around Spokane.

Mellgren, who has no affiliation with the dealership, is a five-time convicted felon. He now faces new charges of attempted vehicle theft, vehicle theft and possession of a controlled substance.

