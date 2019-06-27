Police respond to shooting in southwest Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police responded to the area of W. Grandview Ave and Garden Springs Rd. just after 11:00 a.m. Thursday.
Police said they received multiple calls regarding a shooting Wednesday night. Those callers reported seeing a man near the scene.
Police said they found one spent casing and one live round.
No one was injured, police said.
