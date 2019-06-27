Police respond to shooting in southwest Spokane

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Spokane Police are on scene of a reported shooting in southwest Spokane.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police responded to the area of W. Grandview Ave and Garden Springs Rd. just after 11:00 a.m. Thursday.

Police said they received multiple calls regarding a shooting Wednesday night. Those callers reported seeing a man near the scene.

Police said they found one spent casing and one live round.

No one was injured, police said.

