Police: One person injured in shooting near Harmon Park
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is investigating a shooting near Harmon Park on Friday, where they say one person was injured.
Police say they're still looking for suspects.
SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: Spokane Police say one person was injured in a shooting near Harmon Park. Police still looking for suspects. #4NewsNow pic.twitter.com/BDbs3JZlWR— Kyle Simchuk (@KyleKXLY) July 13, 2019
This is a developing story.
