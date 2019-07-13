News

Police: One person injured in shooting near Harmon Park

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 08:20 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is investigating a shooting near Harmon Park on Friday, where they say one person was injured. 

Police say they're still looking for suspects. 

This is a developing story.   

