Police on the scene of 'death investigation' in north Spokane

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 01:43 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 02:53 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane Police have blocked off an area at Maple and Shannon in north Spokane for what one officer called a "death investigation."

The public information officer said that's all he can say right now. 

Major crimes investigators are on the scene right now, including a K9 unit.

Shannon Avenue is closed between Maple and Ash right now. We have a crew on the scene. We'll bring you more information as soon as we get it.

