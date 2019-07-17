Police on the scene of 'death investigation' in north Spokane

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Major crimes investigators looking into a death at Maple and Shannon in North Spokane

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Major crimes investigators looking into a death at Maple and Shannon in North Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane Police have blocked off an area at Maple and Shannon in north Spokane for what one officer called a "death investigation."

The public information officer said that's all he can say right now.

Major crimes investigators are on the scene right now, including a K9 unit.

Shannon Avenue is closed between Maple and Ash right now. We have a crew on the scene. We'll bring you more information as soon as we get it.