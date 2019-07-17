Police on the scene of 'death investigation' in north Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane Police have blocked off an area at Maple and Shannon in north Spokane for what one officer called a "death investigation."
The public information officer said that's all he can say right now.
Major crimes investigators are on the scene right now, including a K9 unit.
Shannon Avenue is closed between Maple and Ash right now. We have a crew on the scene. We'll bring you more information as soon as we get it.
Kootenai County Sheriff's Office
Previous Story
Kootenai County Sheriff's Office looking for missing 15-year-old boy
Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.
Next Story
SUV drives on top of mini-van at South Hill grocery store
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Kootenai County Sheriff's Office looking for missing 15-year-old boy
- SUV drives on top of mini-van at South Hill grocery store
- Police on the scene of 'death investigation' in north Spokane
- New 'Hospitality Center' provides low-cost lodging for Kootenai Health patients
- Washington State University running back to receive national honors
- 'Free Fresh Market' provides free produce to Spokane residents in need