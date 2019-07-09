Police officers involved in Thursday's shooting taken off patrol during internal investigation

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - What was supposed to be a fun night of holiday festivities ended in a frightening scene in Coeur d'Alene. An update to a story 4 News Now first brought you last week.

More than 40,000 people were in City Park for the 4th of July fireworks show in Coeur d'Alene. When the fireworks ended, police officers heard shots near Independence Point. According to police, they saw a man running towards City Park. That man, later identified as Tyler Rambo, reportedly shot at officers who then fired back, hitting Rambo several times.

As standard police protocol, the eight officers involved in that shooting are now off their regular duties while they're evaluated. Coeur d'Alene Police want the community to be reassured, the eight officers are on reassignment, they are not on-leave. They're still working, just not out and about in their normal roles.

The police department told 4 News Now Monday, the changes are only internal. The community can expect nothing different from their local law enforcement.

"We want to make sure that their mental health is tken care of and we give them the support. And that we understand the mechanics of the investigation before we bring them back to full duty," said Captain Dave Hagar, Coeur d'Alene Police Department.

All eight officers are taking on different roles while they're waiting to meet with a psychologist and an internal investigation is completed.

"Other desk assignment kind of things or some of our summer programs that we're doing with the youth they're working on," Captain Hagar said.

CPAPD said these are the steps the police department takes in any critical incident. However, they reassure the people they serve, they are not short of protection while the eight officers are working other jobs.

"We kind of trade back and forth and then shift from some of the other specialty assignments. So we might have, instead of a traffic officer working a traffic emphasis, they're going to be working a patrol assignment that day," Captain Hagar said.

CPAPD said it's a smaller department to begin with, about 90 officers, so they always have a staffing plan for situations like this.

"We're always going to have officers that are going to take vacation or sick, once we reach a certain level, we'll call officers in. So we're never going to go below those basic staffing levels. The community should see no difference in our response time or the safety in the community," Captain Hagar said.

The suspect, Tyler Rambo, is still in Kootenai Health in critical condition, as of Monday evening. Rambo's mother told 4 News Now he had his both legs amputated over the weekend.

Police are asking for your help. If you have any information on what happened Thursday night, if you were a witness to the the shooting, you're asked to give police a call. You can call CDAPD at 208-769-2320 or 208-769-2296.

