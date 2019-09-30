Police need help identifying N. Spokane armed robbery suspect

SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are asking for help identifying the suspect in a north Spokane armed robbery.

Spokane Police said the man showed a handgun and stole cash from a business in the area of 9500 N. Newport Highway. The incident happened between 11-11:30 p.m. on September 19.

The male suspect is described as being between 5'11" and 6'1" tall and around 160 to 165 pounds. He was wearing a dark long sleeve shirt and dark pants the night of the robbery.

If you were in the area at the time of the robbery or have any information that may help police, call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.