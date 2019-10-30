Police looking to speak with downtown Spokane shooting witnesses

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is looking to speak with anyone who witnessed a shooting downtown early Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to a shots fired call near W. Sprague Ave and S. Washington St. An officer near the scene said he heard numerous shots and saw the suspect vehicle driving away.

Police stopped the vehicle near 1st Ave and Stevens St. and contacted all occupants, including 24-year-old Destiny Tensley.

Shell casings were found at the scene of the parking lot, but no victims came forward. While investigating the shooting, two adult female victims arrived at the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Police interviewed the two injured women and learned that they knew the suspect.

Tensley has been charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and two counts of drive-by shooting, according to the Spokane Court Viewer.

The driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old Emmanuel Tensley, faces the same charges.

Witnesses are asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference case number #2019-20204242.

