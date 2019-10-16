Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash on N Indain Trail Road

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that took place on N Indian Trail Road on Tuesday.

According to a release, a motorcyclist was headed southbound when they collided with a car that was turning from W Lowell Ave.

The Spokane Fire Department and SPD responded to the crash, but officers said the motorcyclist died at the scene.

After interviewing the car’s driver and several witnesses, police believe speed was a factor in the crash. SPD also said drugs and alcohol did not seem to be involved.