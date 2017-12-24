Police investigating bank robbery at north Spokane Albertson's

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect of a bank robbery that occurred Saturday afternoon.

Before 4 p.m. Saturday, SPD responded to the US Bank branch located inside Albertsons on the 6500 block of North Nevada. During the robbery, the suspect implied he had a weapon on him and got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

He is described as a white male in his 40's, 5-foot-10 inches tall, with a medium build and a beard. At the time of the robbery the suspect was wearing a dark blue Seattle Seahawks sweatshirt and a multi-colored stocking cap.

Anyone with information on the robbery or the suspect is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference case #2017-20252292.