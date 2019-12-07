Police investigating threats made to Post Falls High School
POST FALLS, Idaho - Police are investigating what they say are alleged threats made to the Post Falls High School on Friday.
On its Facebook page, the Post Falls Police Department said it's working closely with school officials, but the threat does not seem credible at this point in the investigation.
They did not detail what type of threat was made.
Any updates will be posted here.
