Police investigate stabbing on Pullman's College Hill

PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman Police are investigating a stabbing that happened on Pullman's College Hill Friday night.

According to Pullman Radio News, police responded to Willow Place Apartments after someone reported seeing a man holding a bloody knife. Washington State University Police received a report around the same time that a stabbing victim had showed up to the health and wellness office on campus.

Police said the victim is a 19-year-old Seattle man. He was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital with a serious, non-life-threatening stab wound to the chest.

Reports detail the stabbing happened during a big fight in the parking lot of Willow Place Apartments. Everyone involved in the fight had run away by the time police arrived. Officers say they have identified about a dozen people who were there during the fight, but none of those witnesses are cooperating with officers.

Investigators say the victim is also not cooperating with the investigation. The unidentified man is not a student at WSU.