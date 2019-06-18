Police find fake explosive device at downtown CDA facility
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - UPDATE (5:37 p.m.): Just before 5:30 p.m., police found a fake device, and cleared the scene.
There is currently no information on who may have planted it or why they did.
This story will be updated when new information becomes available.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Spokane Bomb Squad is heading to Coeur d'Alene for a reported bomb threat.
Spokane County Sheriff's Office Deputy Mark Gregory confirmed the bomb squad is heading to a facility downtown near S. Government Way and E. Garden Ave.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as new information becomes available.
