Police detain ferret, arrest man in Seattle robbery
SEATTLE, Wash. - A 29-year-old Lynnwood man and a ferret of undetermined age are in custody following a shoplift-turned-robbery at a Seattle hardware store, according to Seattle Police.
On Wednesday evening, security at the hardware store confronted two men they suspected were stealing power tool battery packs from the store.
Police said the two men attacked the security guards -- one man threw elbows and the other threw a backpack, which had a live ferret inside.
Officers said the suspects dropped some of the merchandise and fled the store. The 29-year-old man was found a few blocks away with a battery pack in his pants. He also had several warrants.
The suspect said he did not know the ferret-wielding suspect's owner and had only met him a few hours earlier,
Police booked the man into the King County Jail and turned the ferret over to the Seattle Animal Shelter.
