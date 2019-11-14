Police contact man yelling 'I'm going to kill someone' near Sacajawea MS, Wilson Elementary

Creative Commons

SPOKANE, Wash. - Wilson Elementary and Sacajawea Middle School were placed into a temporarily lockdown on Thursday as police contacted a man acting suspiciously nearby.

Spokane Police Sergeant Terry Preuninger said the man was yelling something along the lines of "I'm going to kill someone" outside of the middle school.

A passerby called police to report the man was either high or intoxicated. At one point, he jumped the fence onto school grounds and was contacted by officers near 37th and Latawah.

Preuninger said the incident was mental-health related. Police trespassed the man from school property and wrote up a field interview report. They did not have probable cause to charge him with a crime because they do not have enough information to detain him for any other reason.

No students were injured in the incident and the lockdown has since been lifted.

Editor's Note: Wilson Elementary is currently housed in the old Jefferson Elementary building while the Wilson is under construction.

RELATED: Lewis and Clark student makes school shooting threat, says it was a joke