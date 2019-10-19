Police: Burglar steals jewelry while great grandmother sleeps nearby

SPOKANE, Wash. - At 94-years-old, Roberta Swenson has lived through a lot. But, never had anyone broken into her home, until now.

Swenson said she woke up to find her back door wide open and the lock smashed.

"It is scary to think about," Swenson said.

Police believe Christopher Summa busted through Swenson's back door late at night, snuck into the great grandmother's bedroom and stole her jewelry. Swenson said she was sleeping just feet away.

"I didn't wake up at all and I am a Christian. I believe Jesus kept me asleep," Swenson said.

It wasn't until the next morning that she realized what happened. Her jewelry box disappeared, along with her purse.

"I just thought, geeze, I've been robbed," Swenson said.

It wasn't long until clues led police to Summa. Detectives started looking into his background and discovered other agencies in Spokane and Kootenai County were investigating him for similar crimes.

In early October, police searched Summa's home. They said they found $25,000 worth of stolen tools, bikes, golf clubs, electronics and more.

Detectives believe Swenson was just one of many victims.

Swenson has since reinforced her locks and said despite everything that happened, she still feels safe in her home.

"At my age, you just deal with it a day at a time," Swenson said.