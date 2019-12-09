Police believe DUI may have caused serious crash on North Division

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department believe someone driving under the influence caused a crash Sunday that seriously injured another person.

Police responded to the crash involving two vehicles near North Division Street and East Magnesium Road around 5:00 p.m. SPD said at least one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver at fault is in custody for vehicular assault. Police believe that person was intoxicated at the time.

Major Crimes Collision Investigators were on scene to investigate. The area near that intersection was temporarily closed.

The police department asked that anyone who saw the crash call Crime Check at 509-456-2233. The case number is 2019-20229744.