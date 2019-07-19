Police asking for help identifying occupants in car near scene of downtown Spokane shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are asking the public for help identifying the occupants of vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting outside of the Globe Bar and Kitchen.
Two Eastern Washington University football players were injured in the July 13 shooting. Police said it happened around 1:20 a.m.
Police responded and, with the help of bystanders, performed first aid on 21-year-old Keith Moore and 22-year-old Dehonta Hayes. Both players have been released from the hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department through Crime Check at 456-2233.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Previous Story
Woman opens fire in Walmart after being jumped
Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.
Next Story
Medical Examiner: 20-year-old West Central homicide victim died of blunt head injuries
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Medical Examiner: 20-year-old West Central homicide victim died of blunt head injuries
- School leaders take the stand in admitted Freeman school shooter's declination hearing
- Garage destroyed in West Central house fire, no injuries
- Get the family comfortable on the water at Paddle, Splash and Play
- Homeless woman arrested for allegedly trafficking meth from Spokane to Latah County
- Cold Creek Fire in Benton Co. burns 18,000 acres, is 10 percent contained