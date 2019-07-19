News

Police asking for help identifying occupants in car near scene of downtown Spokane shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are asking the public for help identifying the occupants of vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting outside of the Globe Bar and Kitchen. 

Two Eastern Washington University football players were injured in the July 13 shooting. Police said it happened around 1:20 a.m. 

Police responded and, with the help of bystanders, performed first aid on 21-year-old Keith Moore and 22-year-old Dehonta Hayes. Both players have been released from the hospital. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department through Crime Check at 456-2233. 

