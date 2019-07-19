Police asking for help identifying occupants in car near scene of downtown Spokane shooting Spokane Police Department Have you seen this car? Police are asking for help identifying the occupants inside. [ + - ] Spokane Police Department Have you seen this car? Police are asking for help identifying the occupants inside. [ + - ] Spokane Police Department Have you seen this car? Police are asking for help identifying the occupants inside. [ + - ] Spokane Police Department Have you seen this car? Police are asking for help identifying the occupants inside. [ + - ]

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are asking the public for help identifying the occupants of vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting outside of the Globe Bar and Kitchen.

Two Eastern Washington University football players were injured in the July 13 shooting. Police said it happened around 1:20 a.m.

Police responded and, with the help of bystanders, performed first aid on 21-year-old Keith Moore and 22-year-old Dehonta Hayes. Both players have been released from the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department through Crime Check at 456-2233.