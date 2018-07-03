Police arrest man for alleged week-long crime spree

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police arrested a man they believe is responsible for a week-long crime spree in Northeast Spokane.

On Sunday, a woman tracked down some of her stolen items to a property in North Central.

She says she saw a man carrying some of her stolen belongings, and called police.

They caught 22-year-old Chance Holland after they say he ran through backyards and tried to jump over fences.

Police believe Holland is responsible for at least three burglaries.

He's charged with multiple crimes.