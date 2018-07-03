Police arrest man for alleged week-long crime spree
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police arrested a man they believe is responsible for a week-long crime spree in Northeast Spokane.
On Sunday, a woman tracked down some of her stolen items to a property in North Central.
She says she saw a man carrying some of her stolen belongings, and called police.
They caught 22-year-old Chance Holland after they say he ran through backyards and tried to jump over fences.
Police believe Holland is responsible for at least three burglaries.
He's charged with multiple crimes.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Kootenai Health patient concerned with hospital policy
- Miracle Monday: New program provides courage and hope at the hospital
- Local vet celebrates 105th birthday
- SLPD warns of suspicious male near City Park taking pictures of kids
- Fourth of July 2018: What you need to know about fireworks
- Police arrest man for alleged week-long crime spree