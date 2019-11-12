Police activity in Hillyard forces four schools into temporary modified lockdown

SPOKANE, Wash. - Police activity on Cook Street forced four Spokane Public Schools to go into a modified lockdown on Tuesday morning.

Spokane Public Schools Spokesman Brian Coddington said Regal Elementary, Shaw Middle School, NEWTech and On Track Academy were in modified lockdown for about 30 minutes.

Modified lockdown means all doors to the building were locked, but school operated as normal inside.

4 News Now has reached out to Spokane Police for more information on the incident. No students were at risk or injured in the incident.

This story will be updated.