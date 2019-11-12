Police activity in Hillyard forces four schools into temporary modified lockdown
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police activity on Cook Street forced four Spokane Public Schools to go into a modified lockdown on Tuesday morning.
Spokane Public Schools Spokesman Brian Coddington said Regal Elementary, Shaw Middle School, NEWTech and On Track Academy were in modified lockdown for about 30 minutes.
Modified lockdown means all doors to the building were locked, but school operated as normal inside.
4 News Now has reached out to Spokane Police for more information on the incident. No students were at risk or injured in the incident.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.
Previous Story
Spokane Valley council passes camping ban, votes to shorten park hours
Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.
Next Story
Spokane woman opens new senior gathering center
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Spokane Valley council passes camping ban, votes to shorten park hours
- Spokane woman opens new senior gathering center
- Beggs takes the lead by seven votes in race for city council president
- WSU Interfraternity Council suspends social events for the semester following student death
- Veteran homelessness numbers declining in Spokane
- Information night to teach families about fostering young refugees