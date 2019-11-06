Police: 15-year-old Coeur d'Alene High School student arrested for school shooting threat

Creative Commons

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A 15-year-old Coeur d'Alene High School student was arrested for threatening violence on school grounds.

A parent contacted the Coeur d'Alene Police Department on Monday evening to report that a small group of students overheard another student talking about a school shooting.

Officers responded and detectives were called in to assist with the investigation. Police contacted the suspect and his family at their home.

Probable cause was established to arrest the teen and he was taken into custody that evening.

"We are confident this is an isolated incident and there are no other students or individuals associated with these threats and there is no cause for concern of any ongoing threat to the school," said Captain Dave Hagar in a release.

Police followed up throughout the day Tuesday and spoke with other witnesses. A school resource officer assigned to CHS has also been working closely with school and district administration regarding the issue.