Planters Nut Mobile visits Spokane on cross country tour

SPOKANE, Wash. - This morning, Good Morning Northwest was treated to a special visit by Planters "Nut Mobile," as it makes it's way around the US on it's cross country tour.

You can check out the Nut Mobile at Fred Meyer at 15609 East Sprague on Thursday from 10am to 4pm and Friday at the Fred Meyer at 12120 North Division Street. On Saturday and Sunday it will be stationed at the Spokane County Fair from 8am to 6pm.

Visitors will have the chance to take their photos with Mr. Peanut in front of the Nut Mobile, sample new products like the Planters Crunchers, and play games.

The Nut Mobile will head to Boise once it leaves Spokane.