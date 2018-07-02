Planning for the 4th? How to stay safe if you're traveling, or stay home and take the SkyRide!
SPOKANE, Wash. - This morning on Good Morning Northwest: Spokane's SkyRide is now back open! What to know if you're wanting to take advantage of the beautiful views of Spokane Falls.
Also, the 4th of July is the deadliest day of the year to be out on the roads and can be dangerous on the water, too. What law enforcement will be looking for to keep you safe this holiday.
This morning's other headlines:
Conrad Fire causing level 3 evacuations, damage near Yakima
Evacuation notice issued for fire burning near Quincy
Convicted felon arrested after hours-long standoff in Spokane
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Convicted felon arrested after hours-long standoff in Spokane
- Post Falls woman dies in Keys snorkeling accident
- Watch Hoopfest dunk competition live on Facebook
- Freeman survivors form Hoopfest team
- One woman hospitalized, dog killed in Spokane Valley fire
- Hoopfest-like competition could soon be coming to China