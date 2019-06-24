Pitbull cancels concert at Northern Quest due to family emergency

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for iHeartMedia 11. Pitbull: $17 million

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Pitbull's concert that was supposed to be held on Monday night at Northern Quest Casino has been canceled. The rapper was set to play at 7:30 p.m.

According to the Casino's website, "Due to an unforeseen family emergency, Pitbull has cancelled his show scheduled for tonight, Monday, June 24, 2019 at Northern Quest Resort & Casino."

Pitbull has already committed to a new date at Northern Quest on Friday, September 6.

Tickets purchased for the event will be honored on the new date. If September 6 does not work for guests, "Northern Quest will immediately refund the price of your tickets if requested before July 19."

For more details on the concert, visit the Casino's website.

