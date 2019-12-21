Pierce County deputy dies in crash while responding to help fellow deputies

PIERCE CO., Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is mourning the loss of a deputy who died in a crash early Saturday morning while rushing to help his fellow deputies.

Deputy Cooper Dyson, 25, was responding to a call for backup when he crashed his car into a building in the 1300 block of 112th St. E.

The sheriff’s department said Dyson was on his way to help two deputies who were responding to a domestic violence call. The deputies had been told a child was assaulted and there were weapons inside the home.

When they got there, they called in for backup, saying the suspect was fighting them, and they believed he was trying to get a shotgun in the house.

Just minutes after Dyson headed to the scene, a passerby called 911 to report the crash. The sheriff’s department said Dyson was found dead at the scene.

“This is a tremendously sad loss,” said Sheriff Paul Pastor. “Our Deputy was responding to help other Deputies in a dangerous domestic violence situation. It is another hard reminder of the dangers and difficulties our Deputies face.”

Dyson began his service with the sheriff’s department in 2018. He leaves behind a 2-year-old child and his wife, who is currently pregnant with their second child.