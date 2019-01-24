Pick your home on wheels at the 31st annual Inland Northwest RV Show

SPOKANE, Wash. -

Dreaming of adventures along the open road? An RV could help you get there, and comfortably!

This weekend the Inland Northwest RV Show has taken over the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center. Four-hundred RVs with price tags totalling over $20 million, are available for you to check out and purchase.

They've got everything from tent trailers to toy haulers, luxurious smart RVs and spaces that can accommodate the entire family. If you've already got an RV, or want some trip ideas, they have a vendor fair throughout as well.

Tickets are $8 cash at the door and are good for re-entry the whole weekend.

Hours:

Thursday from 12am to 8pm

Friday from 10am to 8pm

Saturday 10am to 8pm

Sunday 10am to 4pm

Parking is free.

