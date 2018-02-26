Phillip "Phil" B. Hansen

Phil was born to Fritz and Margaret Hansen on June 27th, 1942 in Mauston, Wisconsin.

Since Fritz was a truck driver, the family (which included Phil's younger brother, Robert, and little sister, Christine, was transferred several times, including Eugene, OR and Boise, ID, before being transferred to Spokane Valley, WA in 1962

Phil graduated from Borah High School in Boise before he went to work for Boise Transfer. He worked at Boise Transfer until he decided to join his family in Spokane Valley.

When he got to the Spokane area, he drove truck for Spokane Transfer for several years before going to work for Coeur d' Alene Steel. In the late 1980's he started hauling cement for Fedderly-Marion and later Washington Trucking. He retired from Washington Trucking in 2008.

Phil married Patricia Leonard in the late 60's and welcomed two beautiful daughters (Maureen and Stephanie).

In the mid-70's, Phil met and married Jonnie Lomas-Kelsey. Phil and his blended family spent many weekends and vacations camping on Priest Lake. He loved fishing for Blue-Back salmon on Lake Pend Oreille and eventually bought a vacation getaway in Bayview, ID. There he enjoyed sitting on the deck and looking out over the bay.

Phil was always ready with a gag or comment to better someone's day.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fritz and Margie. He is survived by his wife, Jonnie, daughters, Maureen and Stephanie, set-son, John Kelsey, his brother, Bob, sister, Chris, and several grand and great grand children.

He will be missed by many.

A memorial service will be held at Thornhill Valley, 1400 S. Pines Road, on March 5th, 2018 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to the Humane Society or you favorite charity.