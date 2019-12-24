Person treated for smoke inhalation in early morning Spokane house fire

SPOKANE, Wash. - Paramedics treated a person for smoke inhalation at a house fire early Tuesday morning.

According to Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer, a grease fire broke out in the kitchen at a house at 2200 East Pacific.

Two people inside used a number of fire extinguishers in an effort to put it out, Schaeffer said.

One of their neighbors called 911 and by the time firefighters arrived, one of the people in the house had suffered smoke inhalation.

Schaeffer said the fire destroyed the kitchen.

He believes more of it could have been saved if they had called 911 immediately.