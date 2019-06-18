Woman drowns in Centennial Hotel pool

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police said a woman drowned in the Centennial Hotel pool in downtown Spokane Tuesday afternoon.

At this time, police don't believe any foul play was involved.

Drowning victim is a woman, police say she was found floating in the pool. Police don’t believe the death involved anything criminal. #kxly pic.twitter.com/7n5zsHQBMb — Kyle Simchuk (@KyleKXLY) June 18, 2019

The Centennial Hotel was formerly the Red Lion at the Park.

This is a developing story.

