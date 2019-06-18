BREAKING NEWS

Woman drowns in Centennial Hotel pool

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 03:53 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 04:37 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police said a woman drowned in the Centennial Hotel pool in downtown Spokane Tuesday afternoon. 

At this time, police don't believe any foul play was involved.  

The Centennial Hotel was formerly the Red Lion at the Park. 

This is a developing story.  

