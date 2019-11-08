People with BB guns force two Cheney schools into lockdown, no threat found

Creative Commons

CHENEY, Wash. - Two Cheney schools went into lockdown Friday morning after receiving reports of possibly armed people in the area.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office contacted Cheney Public Schools about the situation and the district immediately put Westwood Middle School and Windsor Elementary School into lockdown.

The two schools remained in lockdown until police said it was same to resume normal school operations.

CPS officials said the two individuals were ultimately found to be in possession of BB guns and the situation was determined not to be an imminent threat.

The district asked that parents talk to their students about lockdown situations, as they can frighten students. They also said counselors are available and they are open to follow-up at school for students that need it.