Park Bench Cafe in Manito Park opens for the season
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Park Bench Cafe in Manito Park officially opened for the season on Monday.
The cafe opens annually during the summer months. It is located between Mirror Pond and the Joel E. Ferris Perennial Garden.
The cafe offers Rockwood Bakery pastries, fresh made sandwiches, wraps, salads and espresso drinks for visitors.
The cafe will have limited hours through June 16; it will be open from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
The cafe's extended hours will begin on June 17. It will be open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
