Parents of Tyler Hilinski coming to Pullman for what would have been his senior night

By:

Posted: Nov 11, 2019 08:13 PM PST

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 07:56 AM PST

PULLMAN, Wash. - Tyler Hilinski’s parents are going to be in Pullman later this month to watch what would have been his senior game.

They are excited and overwhelmed, but most importantly, are grateful for the love and support of Washington State University and their community. They say they "wouldn't miss it for the world."

WSU is taking on Oregon State at Martin Stadium on November 23.

Hilinski was a Washington State University quarterback who committed suicide in 2018. Following his death, his family founded the prominent non-profit organization called ‘Hilinski’s Hope.’

