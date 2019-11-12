Parents of Tyler Hilinski coming to Pullman for what would have been his senior night
PULLMAN, Wash. - Tyler Hilinski’s parents are going to be in Pullman later this month to watch what would have been his senior game.
They are excited and overwhelmed, but most importantly, are grateful for the love and support of Washington State University and their community. They say they "wouldn't miss it for the world."
WSU is taking on Oregon State at Martin Stadium on November 23.
Hilinski was a Washington State University quarterback who committed suicide in 2018. Following his death, his family founded the prominent non-profit organization called ‘Hilinski’s Hope.’
RELATED: South Carolina newspaper facing massive backlash after 'Hilinski's Hope' headline
RELATED: Tyler Hilinski's legacy one year after his death
Previous Story
WDFW: Two men caught with eight Coho salmon will face charges
Next Story
Spokane Valley council passes camping ban, votes to shorten park hours
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Spokane Valley council passes camping ban, votes to shorten park hours
- Spokane woman opens new senior gathering center
- Beggs takes the lead by seven votes in race for city council president
- WSU Interfraternity Council suspends social events for the semester following student death
- Veteran homelessness numbers declining in Spokane
- Information night to teach families about fostering young refugees