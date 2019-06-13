Panel to discuss Drag Queen Story Hour at library will be held tonight

SPOKANE, Wash. - A panel will be held tonight to discuss a controversial event that is scheduled for this weekend.

The South Hill Library is scheduled to hold a Drag Queen Story Hour for children on Saturday at 2 p.m.

However, a group of mothers will be protesting that event at the same time.

Some people in the community feel that drag has no place at public libraries while others think that we should embrace it.

The discussion will be happening from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the downtown library. As of right now, the event is still slated to happen this weekend.

